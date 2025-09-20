With a radiant presence that has graced the silver screen and social media, Nollywood actress and content creator, Aluko Olukemi Gold, popularly known as Diva Gold, is quickly cementing her place as a rising star in the Nigerian film industry.

Known for her roles in films like My Sunshine and A Weekend Fiasco, the multi-talented artist is becoming an increasingly recognisable face, captivating audiences with her performances.

In a recent chat with Saturday Sun, Diva Gold opened up about her relationship status and take on polygamy.

“Let’s just say for now I am single and focused on my craft and career. God’s timing is the best. If you guys want to know more about my relationship send me N50 million. (laughs) When asked about the possibility of being a second wife, the light-skinned Diva was clear about her stance, leaving a hint of possibility.

“I’d say no, but you never can tell. But honestly, no woman deserves to be a second option. I believe every woman deserves to be number one in her home.”

The actress also shared what she looks for in a partner, listing qualities that she sees as essential for a lasting relationship.

“My idea of husband material? Somebody who really understands, loves God more than I do, can take care of his family, and who would be my best friend. He has to be humble, truthful, trustworthy and everything good. He must also be good in bed and PDA.”

Looking ahead, Diva Gold is brimming with excitement about her upcoming projects.

“I have a lot of new projects I’m excited about. In fact, I wish they could all drop at once. I’ve been cooking, God has been cooking through me, and I can say for a fact, through Christ Jesus that strengthens me, that you guys are going to love the stories that are coming up. I can’t really say much yet, but expect intensity, emotions, and stories that will move people, I promise. Through Christ Jesus, who strengthens me because I’m nothing without God.”