By Aniekan Aniekan

Professor Chris Ifeanyichukwu Nwamuo is a distinguished academic and administrator who has made significant contributions to education and the arts. Recently invested as an emeritus professor by the University of Calabar, he has a long and illustrious career marked by numerous achievements and recognitions. With a strong educational background and extensive experience in academia, Professor Nwamuo is a respected figure in his field. In this interview, he provides insights into his journey, achievements, and perspectives on education.

You were recently invested as an emeritus professor of the University of Calabar in the special area of arts. How does feel being an emeritus professor?

Quite happy. Feeling completely fulfilled in the academic world and being publicly recognized by the University of Calabar.

Were you expecting this honour?

Well, to be honest with you, I saw it coming though in life you are not sure of anything until it actually becomes yours. Even the food you eat is never yours until it sits well in the epiphany of your stomach.

Because your profile is intimidating enough for everybody to see you are qualified?

Yes. To become an emeritus professor, the issue is purely an academic thing that is usually based on seniority, academic export contributions to knowledge, financial attraction to the university, contribution to the visibility of the institution, the extent to which one has generated and disseminated knowledge locally and globally, and evidence of having a meritorious service to the university after retirement. It is not a political or sectional issue that is subject to debate, contestation or competition. The qualifications for such recognition are clear. So, going by such guidelines I feel I was qualified and was therefore expecting it. Thank God it came.

I watched you being invested and decorated and you made a moving speech, do you still remember the content?

Not really. But I remember appreciating the community, administration of the University of Calabar for finding me qualified, fit and proper for the recognition. I dedicated the award to God Almighty who made it possible. Then to my family, theatre scholars, to the literature and then to humanity. I then promised to use the position to serve the University of Calabar with greater passion, commitment and dedication with all the experience at my disposal.

What do you refer to as the literati and members of the republic of letters?

Oh! By literati I am referring to the literature-minded people who appreciate literature, its genres and the soothing effect on humanity. Members of the Republic of Letters are like the learned gentlemen as the lawyers would say. In this context, they are the humanised individuals who are educated, cultured and refined people who are discerning and understand the essence and impact of knowledge and refinement. Such people will appreciate the meaning and worth of such an honour in the arts.

Can you describe the early days of the Theatre Arts Department at the University of Calabar?

The Theatre Arts Department at Unical was a pioneering force, blending academic rigour with innovative supporting components. During its formative years, the department earned the distinction of being rated the best in the country, attracting esteemed foreign staff members such as Deter Lyndersy, Danny Lyndersy, Orville Johnson, Gloria Hart, Mr. Green, Mr. Frank Speed, and Darklene Blackburn. Its cutting-edge lighting equipment was the envy of other institutions, with notable outfits like the National Theatre, University of Port Harcourt, University of Ibadan, and Ife frequently seeking to borrow or hire our equipment for their productions. Nigerian staff members, including Dr. E. D. Akpan and Dr. Chris Nwamuo, alongside graduate students like Mr. Dipo Kalejiye, Mr. Ojomo, Mr. Orok, and Mr. Enendu, contributed to the department’s success. The department’s MFA program, modeled after the prestigious Yale programme, drew significant interest and was well-subscribed. Despite facing infrastructure challenges, with facilities resembling those of a “glorified high school institution,” the faculty demonstrated remarkable dedication and teamwork. United by a shared vision, they worked tirelessly to build a strong and reputable program, laying the foundation for the university’s future growth and success. This collective effort underscored the department’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the arts.

How did you manage to build an arts culture in the university back then?

Establishing a thriving arts culture at Unical required pioneering efforts. We achieved this through regular theatrical performances, quality productions, and cultural events that showcased traditional and bucolic cultures. The Saturday Playhouse played a significant role, exposing children of staff to highbrow culture and mannerisms. These initiatives not only entertained but also educated the university community, fostering cultural literacy and friendships. This endeavor ultimately gave rise to the development of arts administration, events management, and audience engineering, enriching the university’s cultural landscape.

You have travelled widely, tell us about your academic journey?

My academic journey has been a global pursuit of knowledge, cultural exchange, and dissemination. I have had the privilege of studying and working in the United States, United Kingdom, Ghana, Germany, and South Africa. These experiences exposed me to diverse theories of culture and learning, shaping my approach to arts administration. Notably, I directed and administered productions like “Boseman and Lena” in the US and “The Squeeze” in the UK. These experiences informed my writing of four books on Theatre Administration, establishing the University of Calabar as a hub for Theatre and Arts Administration in Nigeria.

How did you evolve to becoming the voice of Unical because of your oratory?

My journey to becoming the University of Calabar Orator began with early exposure to public speaking through acting in plays. Influenced by notable figures like Prof. A. N. Modebe, I honed my skills in diction, pronunciation, and articulation through experiences in theatre and teaching. My time at the University of South Carolina’s Department of Theatre and Speech further refined my oratory skills. Today, I’m recognized for speaking with confidence and authority, earning me the reputation as a skilled orator on campus, with Prof. Ivara Esu noting my “special English.”

You have had numerous awards and on March 22, you were invested as an Emeritus Professor What do these mean to you?

Receiving numerous awards and recognitions is a testament to my contributions to academia. These include awards from Cambridge University, University of South Carolina, British Council, and Commonwealth University in Belize. I have also been honoured with six chieftaincy titles: Nwadiohamma of Ibeku, Ugwumba of Calabar, Ugomba of Ohafia, Ataifiok of Itu, Ugwuezi of Arochukwu, and most recently, the prestigious Emeritus Professor title from my home university. This honour recognizes my intellectual output, publications, and dedication to the university’s growth. I’m proud to be recognized not only as an individual but also as a representative of the theatre discipline in Nigeria and globally.

What is the significance of the D. Litt degree you got from the Commonwealth University in Belize?

I got the honour and award in 2015, 19 years ago, as if it was in preparation for this emeritus award. For the literati, the D. Litt degree is an unusual and uncommon degree bestowed on persons who have excelled in knowledge creation and have espoused knowledge creation and its literature to that field of study. According to Professor Duncan, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) of the University, after decorating me with the gown and cap of the University said “the degree is an exceptional degree in the humane letters that recognizes a scholar of outstanding attainment and immense literature knowledge and also the highest honour bestowed on an individual in the arts and humanity.” I think this emeritus award fits it all.

Two other colleagues of yours also earned the emeritus professorship by the University of Calabar?

Yes. The emeritus professorship was equally conferred on Professor Eka Braide of the Biological Sciences and Professor Eme Osim of the College of Medicine. So, the awards were carefully selected to represent the Arts, the Biological Sciences and from the Medical School. The academic awards are in recognition of achievement and accomplishment as an icon of knowledge in the university.

How do you appraise the evolution of the University of Calabar in the last fifty years?

Unical has transformed from a struggling institution to a modern university of excellence, ranking among Nigeria’s top eight universities. We’ve overcome early challenges like infrastructure and administrative issues, and now boast of improved infrastructure, online registration, and timely result uploads. New departments and faculties, such as Pharmacy, Engineering, and Mass Communication, have enhanced our course offerings and curricular programmes. Our 50th anniversary celebration marked a milestone, with a research fair showcasing staff research and patents, recognition of personalities and heroes, and the investment of three emeritus professors, a historic feat for the university.

What are your thoughts on Unical’s future prospects and potential initiatives?

Unical’s future prospects look promising, with opportunities for growth and development. Initiatives like a hero’s awards for distinguished alumni and regular recognition of emeritus professors could foster a sense of belonging and excellence. The university may also consider strategic planning for emeritus professor recognition, taking into account factors like cost implications and economic considerations. Building on the success of the 50-year anniversary celebration, future events could focus on generating funds and leaving a lasting impact on the university community.

How can Unical equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world?

To prepare students for the future, Unical should focus on developing research and computer literacy, second language skills, and revising curriculum offerings to meet the demands of the 21st century. By orienting programs towards change and innovation, we can provide students with impactful education that enables them to contribute to societal development and live up to the university’s motto “Knowledge for Service”. This approach will equip students with the tools to survive and thrive in the job market, generating confidence and positive impact in their communities.

What advice would you give to students to help them make the most of their time at Unical and contribute to the university’s success?

To thrive at Unical, students should focus on their programmes, stay ambitious, and make the university experience count. By doing so, they will not only benefit personally but also contribute to the university’s legacy.