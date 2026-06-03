MTN announces public inquest on mobile data usage amid growing consumer concerns

By Chinenye Anuforo

Telecommunications giant MTN Nigeria has announced plans to host what it described as an independent public inquest aimed at examining the mechanics of mobile data consumption and addressing growing concerns among subscribers over data depletion.

The event, scheduled to hold on June 6, comes against the backdrop of increasing public scrutiny of data usage patterns among mobile subscribers and persistent complaints about the rapid exhaustion of data bundles.

According to MTN, the initiative is designed to place mobile data operations under public examination while fostering greater digital literacy and transparency in the telecommunications sector.

The company said Nigeria’s mobile internet ecosystem has experienced significant growth in recent years, with internet subscriptions and data traffic rising substantially as digital services become increasingly integrated into everyday life.

To ensure transparency, MTN disclosed that the proceedings would adopt what it described as a democratic format. The company plans to invite subscribers and members of the public to participate in selecting a five-member prosecution team that will represent consumer interests during the inquiry.

The selected team is expected to examine technical evidence, question experts and present consumer concerns regarding data usage and billing practices.

On the other side, MTN said its technical executives, network engineers and independent mobile technology specialists would constitute a defence team to explain the company’s data management systems and respond to issues raised by consumers.

According to the company, both parties will be allowed to present evidence, call witnesses and cross-examine technical submissions during the session.

MTN further stated that all technical demonstrations and backend diagnostic tools to be presented during the hearing would undergo independent verification by professional services firm KPMG to ensure the integrity of the process.

The telecommunications operator noted that the venue for the event will be announced later, adding that the proceedings will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including television stations and social media channels, to allow broad public participation.

Industry observers say the planned public inquiry reflects growing demand among consumers for greater transparency around data consumption, billing mechanisms and network operations as digital connectivity becomes increasingly important to economic and social activities.

If successfully implemented, the initiative could provide a platform for consumers to better understand how mobile data is measured and consumed, while also offering telecom operators an opportunity to address longstanding concerns surrounding data usage.

The public inquest is expected to attract significant attention from subscribers, consumer advocacy groups, technology experts and industry stakeholders ahead of its scheduled June 6 date.