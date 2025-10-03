Mouka has opened its sleep gallery at Grand Square situated on Mobolaji Johnson Avenue, Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

Mouka’s chief commercial officer (COO), Dimeji Osingunwa, linked the new retail initiative to Mouka’s broader sustainability goals.

“We are not just selling mattresses,” he continued. We are creating a culture of healthy living, because sleep is one of the three pillars of wellness alongside diet and exercise. That is why we continue to invest in spaces like this, where consumers can feel, test and choose the right solutions for their unique needs.

“Sustainability is no longer optional for forward-looking businesses. From our eco-friendly production processes to recyclable packaging, and now our consumer-centric retail spaces, we are aligning every step of our value chain with global best practices. This is how Mouka stays relevant after 65 years, by constantly reinventing while staying true to our promise of comfort.”

Also speaking, National Retail Manager, Mrs. Chinwe Remi-Lawal, highlighted the gallery’s role in the company’s nationwide expansion strategy.

“This is a serene, consumer-friendly environment where customers can shop, test and experience Mouka’s wide range of products.

“In addition to Lagos, we currently have Mouka Sleep Galleries in Abuja, Benin, Kano and Port Harcourt. More locations are in the pipeline because our goal is to bring the Mouka experience closer to Nigerians everywhere,” she said.