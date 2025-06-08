By Lukman Olabiyi

The Movement of the People (MOP), a political group advocating for electoral justice, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite its registration as a political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued by the group’s spokesperson, Joshua Iduwe, MOP revealed that it has formally applied for registration four times over the past four years, with the latest application submitted on March 1, 2025.

Despite following all procedures and fulfilling all requirements, the group says it has yet to receive approval from INEC.

“This marks the fourth formal attempt by MOP to register as a political party over a four-year period. For four years, we have followed every procedure and met every requirement, yet INEC continues to delay our registration. This is not just about MOP, it’s about ensuring that Nigeria’s democracy remains open to new voices and fresh ideas,” Iduwe said.

The group warned that INEC’s statutory suspension of political party registration, expected by February 2026 in line with electoral timelines, means that time is running out for new parties to participate in the upcoming polls.

In response, MOP has launched a national advocacy campaign titled “Register To Rise: The People’s Voice for Electoral Justice.”

The initiative aims to mobilise public support through digital engagement, grassroots activities, and coalition-building with civil society organisations and like-minded political movements across Nigeria.

Describing itself as a scientific socialist movement inspired by the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer and activist Fela Kuti, MOP said it is committed to building an equitable society through people-driven governance.

The group also criticised what it described as a shrinking democratic space in Nigeria.

“Since 2018, no new political party has been registered in Nigeria, while 72 existing parties have been deregistered. This severe restriction limits citizens’ political choices and undermines true democratic representation,” the statement noted.

MOP is calling on other aspiring political groups, civil society organisations, and concerned Nigerians to join its coalition to push for inclusive and transparent electoral processes.