From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, over the weekend, officially closed the maiden edition of the Ministry’s Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Boot Camp held at the Metallurgical Training Institute (MTI), Onitsha, Anambra State.

The programme successfully trained and empowered over 700 Nigerian youths with practical skills tailored to the steel and metals sector.

The intensive boot camp provided hands-on training in core technical disciplines, including welding and fabrication, industrial foundry and metallurgy, instrumentation, control systems, and metallurgical maintenance—key areas aimed at bridging the skills gap within Nigeria’s metals industry.

Describing the programme as a pioneering step in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”, the Honourable Minister emphasised the initiative’s alignment with national development goals through youth empowerment and capacity building.

Prince Audu said that the initiative represents a giant stride in the collective effort to rejuvenate Nigeria’s steel industry and to ensure that graduates from the institute are equipped with the appropriate technical skill sets rather than regular certificate courses to enable them to become entrepreneurs.

According to him, the initiative marks a significant stride in reviving Nigeria’s steel industry, shifting the focus from certificate-based qualifications to practical, technical training capable of producing entrepreneurs and industry innovators.

He disclosed that the ministry’s application portal received over 225,000 applications for just 700 available slots, underscoring the high demand for opportunities within the technical and informal sectors.

“When we launched this initiative, our goal was simple yet profound—to empower young Nigerians with the practical skills and knowledge that will enable them to become productive contributors to the steel and metals sector and, by extension, our national economy.

“Our strategic aim is to evolve, over time, a pool of competent, patriotic young Nigerians with the passion to drive forward the emerging Nigerian metallurgical and steel sector towards a $1 trillion USD economy as envisioned by Mr President by 2030.

“As you receive your starter packs today, let them symbolise not an end but a new beginning, the beginning of your journey into productivity, creativity, and national impact. The ministry will continue to monitor your progress, and we are open to supporting viable ventures that may emerge from among you,” Prince Audu said.

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, represented by the State Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, commended the Ministry for its impactful initiative. He noted that the programme complements state-level interventions aimed at industrial development and youth inclusion, referencing available grants and credit facilities accessible to participants.

Also speaking at the event was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Steel Development, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, represented by his aide, Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu, who lauded the programme as a testament to a new vision for Nigeria where young people are not only job-ready but empowered to become job creators.

He appealed to Mr President, whose vision birthed the initiative, to consider institutionalising the Boot Camp Training programme as an annual intervention. “As the Chairman of the 10th Senate Committee on Steel Development, I will ensure that there is legislative backing for the yearly budgeting for this laudable programme.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Chris Osa Isokpunwu, described the Boot Camp as a bold implementation of the “Renewed Hope Agenda” with lasting impact on job creation, economic revitalisation, and sectoral transformation.

“This is more than a graduation ceremony; it is the launchpad for future entrepreneurs, innovators, and industry leaders. With your certificates and starter packs, you are now equipped with tools and credibility to build your own paths and make meaningful contributions to nation building,” Dr Isokpunwu said.

Lizzy Okoji, Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Minister of Steel Development, disclosed that the Boot Camp beneficiaries were selected from all 36 states and the FCT through a transparent, merit-based process. In addition to technical training, participants also received mentorship and exposure to real-world industrial challenges and solutions.