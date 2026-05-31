Minders outreach supports girl child menstrual hygiene to mark Children’s Day

As part of activities marking the 2026 Children’s Day celebration, Minders Humanitarian Outreach Initiative demonstrated its commitment to the health, education, and empowerment of young people through a one-day hygiene awareness and health campaign.

The outreach, held at Eket Modern High School, Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State with the theme, “Pad a Girl Child,” was designed to promote menstrual hygiene, personal health, and disease prevention among school children, especially the girl child.

The CEO, Miss Udauk Tommey Etuk, alongside the Minders team, visited the school with over 3,000 packs of sanitary pads, which were distributed free of charge to female students. Male students were also given sanitary pads to take home and share with their sisters.

In her opening address, Miss Etuk expressed gratitude to the school authorities, volunteers, and supporters whose contributions made the outreach successful. She emphasised the need for continuous investment in the health and well-being of children and called on individuals, organisations, and stakeholders to support humanitarian initiatives that uplift vulnerable communities.

The team received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the school management. The President of Minders Humanitarian Outreach Initiative, Kenneth Ajie, thanked the school for the opportunity to conduct the programme. He stated that every girl deserves dignity, confidence, and equal opportunities to succeed.

He assured that through the “Pad a Girl Child” campaign, the organisation remains committed to promoting menstrual hygiene awareness and providing sanitary pads to girls who need them most.

He further noted that, together, society can break the silence surrounding menstruation, keep girls in school, and empower them to reach their full potential.

According to him, supporting the girl child is an investment in a stronger and brighter future for communities.

Addressing the students, he encouraged the girls to believe in themselves, focus on their education, maintain good personal hygiene, and never allow challenges to stop them from pursuing their dreams.

He also advised the boys to be respectful, supportive, and understanding toward their female classmates. He emphasised that menstruation should never be a reason for stigma, teasing, or discrimination, adding that true leadership begins with kindness, respect, and empathy.

To all students, he urged them to stay away from drug abuse, cultism, bullying, and other negative influences. He encouraged them to choose their friends wisely, listen to their teachers and parents, study hard, and build good character, reminding them that their future is determined by the choices they make today.

During the theme session, Mrs. Emem Ikpe, a health professional, educated the girls on essential medical and reproductive health topics. She provided practical guidance on menstrual hygiene management, sexual health awareness, and the importance of maintaining healthy habits during adolescence.

During the event, Miss Imaobong Patrick and Helen Patrick conducted a quiz session, during which the students demonstrated a high level of knowledge in current affairs, mathematics, and the English language.

In another enlightening session, Miss Aniekeme Umoh spoke extensively on personal hygiene and disease prevention. She encouraged students to adopt proper hygiene practices and stressed the importance of sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets to prevent malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

Major highlights of the event included free malaria testing and treatment, free HIV testing and counselling services, drug distribution, and sanitary pad distribution. These activities ensured that the students not only received valuable health education but also benefited directly from essential healthcare services.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to building a healthier, safer, and brighter future for every child. Through education, healthcare, and empowerment, the organisation continues to champion the rights, dignity, and well-being of children, especially the girl child.

The principal of the school was represented by the Vice Principal, Mrs. Enobong Amos, who thanked the organisation for choosing the school as the venue for the project. She stated that the programme came at the right time and that the students had greatly benefited from the health lectures, free malaria testing and treatment, free HIV testing and counseling services, and, most importantly, the free sanitary pads distributed to students.

She described it as one of the best non-governmental organisations to have visited the school, noting that the organisation has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to humanitarian service in Akwa Ibom State. Mrs. Amos urged the students to adhere to the health lessons they had received and to practice good personal hygiene at all times.

In his closing remarks, the President of the organisation, Kenneth Ajie, expressed appreciation to the school management, staff, and students of Eket Modern High School, Ekpene Obo, Esit Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, for their cooperation and contributions toward the successful execution of the programme.