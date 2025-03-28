•NCDC deploys officials to Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 74 persons have died of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in the past few weeks, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed, yesterday.

Specifically, NCDC mentioned that Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto States recorded the highest deaths and Case Fatality Rate (CFR), with relatively low sample collection rates, necessitating urgent intervention.

Head of Corporate Communication, Sani Datti, in a statement, disclosed that NCDC has dispatched Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to Kebbi, Sokoto and Katsina in response to a significant increase in suspected cases as reported from the states.

Datti said: “As of 26th March 2025, a total of 807 suspected cases and 74 deaths have been reported across 22 states, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 9.2 percent. Affected states include Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Oyo, Bauchi, Ondo, Kaduna, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Ekiti, Niger, Plateau, FCT and Sokoto.”

Dr. Jide Idris, director general, said the RRT from NCDC will be in the three worst hit states for 14 days, and if need be, extension will be given.

He confirmed that the rapid response team comprising multisectoral and interdisciplinary experts including specialists in case management and lumbar puncture techniques are already in the affected states, and are working closely with the state health authorities to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.

He said the key objectives of the response team includes rapid containment of the outbreak, strengthening case management and IPC measures, enhancing surveillance and sample collection, conducting risk communication and community engagement activities, identifying the outbreak’s source and recommending appropriate public health actions.

He emphasised the importance of personal safety and instructed all team members to strictly observe Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols throughout the response effort.

The NCDC boss, however, renewed the commitment of the Agency to supporting state governments and partners to safeguard the health of Nigerians through timely and effective response to public health threats.