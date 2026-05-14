Medical doctor rescued from mob over kidnap attempt

By Christopher Oji

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a medical practitioner from an angry mob that attempted to lynch him over an alleged kidnap attempt around the 2nd Powerline Area, Ologuneru, Eleyele-Ido Road, Ibadan.

The police said Dr Afolabi’s car had been set ablaze by the mob and that he was about to be burnt before officers arrived at the scene and rescued him and two occupants of the vehicle.

Presently, Afolabi and the two other survivors are receiving medical treatment and are in police protective custody.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement, said: “The incident followed a distress call received from concerned citizens alleging that a suspected kidnapper was about to be lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob.

“Upon receipt of the information, a combined team of patrol and detective officers led by the Divisional Crime Officer, Eleyele Police Station, immediately mobilised to the scene where the suspect was successfully rescued from the enraged crowd. However, before the arrival of the police, his Lexus RX 330 SUV had already been set ablaze by the mob, while two young girls, Deborah, 15, and Rebecca, 12, found inside the vehicle, were equally taken into protective custody alongside the suspect for proper investigation.

“Preliminary investigation subsequently revealed that the victim, Dr Afolabi, is a medical doctor practising in the United States of America and not a kidnapper as falsely alleged in several misleading social media reports currently being circulated. Further findings established that the two girls found inside the vehicle were legally taken from Mrs Idowu Abimbola, 56, of Eleyele, Ibadan, with the intention of delivering them to the victim’s mother for the purpose of assisting with household chores.

“In the course of investigation, Mrs Abimbola was invited to the station where she confirmed the arrangement, while the two girls equally corroborated the account and related freely with the said woman, thereby dispelling the suspicion of abduction.

“Further investigation revealed that the misunderstanding which triggered the false kidnapping alarm began when Dr Afolabi attempted to gain access through the Polytechnic Gate and was stopped by a security guard for routine vehicle inspection. Upon lowering the vehicle window, the two girls were allegedly seen half-naked, a situation which immediately aroused suspicion among bystanders and security personnel.

“It was gathered that the victim’s inability to provide satisfactory answers to questions asked at the scene, coupled with his decision to turn away from the checkpoint, further heightened suspicion. The situation was compounded by the inability of the two girls to speak the local language or properly express themselves in English, thereby fuelling the false alarm of kidnapping.

“The development consequently led to a mob chase and eventual interception of the victim by irate youths who reportedly ignored all explanations offered by him and descended heavily on him, inflicting severe bodily injuries before the timely intervention of the police. The victim was immediately rushed to the police medical services for urgent medical attention and is currently responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, statements have been obtained from witnesses, including an okada rider allegedly hit during the ensuing confusion, while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the mob action and destruction of property.

“Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, has strongly condemned the act of jungle justice and the deliberate spread of false and unverified information capable of creating unnecessary tension and undermining the significant security gains recorded across the state.

“The CP warned that resorting to self-help, mob violence and the circulation of misleading narratives on social media remain serious threats to public peace, law and order, and could ultimately reverse the progress made in sustaining security and public confidence within the state.

“Consequently, the CP has directed a comprehensive investigation into the incident and ordered the immediate identification and arrest of all individuals involved in the mob action with a view to prosecuting them in accordance with the law.

“The Oyo State Police Command therefore urges members of the public to remain law-abiding, avoid spreading unverified information and promptly report suspicious activities to the police and other relevant security agencies rather than taking the law into their hands.

“The command remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while ensuring that justice is served professionally, fairly and in accordance with extant laws.”