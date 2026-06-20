Mbah’s investment outreach opening door to direct China cargo flights — Nnamani

From Chinwendu Obioha

The Managing Director of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority (ENSIDA), Dr. Kenechukwu Nnamani, has linked ongoing investment engagements between Enugu State and Chinese business interests to the Federal Government’s plan to establish direct cargo flight operations between China and the South-East region through Enugu.

The development follows recent comments by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who disclosed that negotiations were underway to commence direct cargo flights from China to Enugu before the end of the year.

Speaking with journalists, Nnamani said discussions surrounding the proposed cargo route had gained momentum following investment outreach efforts undertaken by ENSIDA in China.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the administration’s broader objective of attracting investment and improving trade infrastructure in Enugu State. “Our commitment to bringing investment opportunities to Enugu, as directed by Governor Peter Mbah, is beginning to produce tangible outcomes. The announcement by the Minister is a significant indication that those efforts are yielding results,” Nnamani said.

Nnamani further revealed that negotiations were ongoing to establish a direct cargo connection between Guangzhou and Enugu, a move he said could transform supply chains for traders across the South-East. “the Aviation minister,just two days ago, the Enugu governor and himself were actively negotiating the first direct cargo flight from Guangzhou, China, straight into Enugu. And I can say we have been on this too.

” This will allow our Southeast merchants and traders in China to consolidate their goods into unified cargo accounts twice a week, flying straight into Enugu for seamless delivery to hubs like Onitsha and Aba,” he stated.

He added that the state government was positioning the airport as a logistics hub, saying, “As I speak with you, Enugu airport is now fully privately owned and run under the direction of the state government, with the clear objective of turning it into a dedicated cargo hub for the entire South-east.”