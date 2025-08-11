From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has declared that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his political associates are welcome to join the party, urging them not to be deterred by opposition from within.

In a statement issued on Monday, Okechukwu said the party’s founding members were at a loss as to why the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, would oppose the governor’s possible defection to the APC.

He accused Nnaji, whom he described as “a hijacker and kind of political bandit from the PDP,” of trying to chase away “a performing governor,” adding that such a move would undermine the party’s chances of winning Enugu Government House for the first time.

“For we, the foundation members, Governor Peter Mbah should disregard the rantings of our dear brother, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, because we want to win Lion Building for the first time and join 23 other states to guarantee President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” Okechukwu said.

He was reacting to comments Nnaji reportedly made during a meeting in Enugu on Sunday, where the minister said: “Anybody who wants to run for the governorship of Enugu State, let him come to the APC; we will go to contest, we are waiting for them.”

Okechukwu further advised Nnaji to focus more on delivering results in his ministry, noting that “we are yet to locate any innovative stride he has made in the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.”

“Otherwise, we will not allow Chief Nnaji, who came a distant fourth with 14,575 votes in the gubernatorial election and fouled the atmosphere for President Tinubu with 4,722 votes in the 2023 presidential election, to rubbish the APC again,” he added.