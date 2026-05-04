By Christopher Oji

An aspirant for the Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency seat, Ucheonwu Prince-Henry Hart, has described the endorsement of Governor Peter Mbah and President Bola Tinubu by the people of Enugu North as a bold vote of confidence in purposeful leadership and effective governance.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after a mega rally in Nsukka, Hart said the massive turnout and the donation of N102 million to support Governor Mbah’s re-election demonstrated the people’s satisfaction with the performance of both leaders.

He said: “What we witnessed in Nsukka was not just a political gathering, but a spontaneous expression of the people’s will. The endorsement of Governor Mbah and President Tinubu is rooted in visible results and a shared commitment to development.”

Hart noted that the financial support extended to the governor was symbolic of the people’s trust and readiness to sustain the current pace of development in the state.

“The N102 million donation is not just about money; it is a statement of support, unity and collective resolve to move Enugu State forward. It shows that the people are willing to invest in leadership that works.”

He commended Governor Mbah for what he described as transformational strides in infrastructure, education and healthcare, adding that such achievements have earned him widespread acceptance across the state.

Other News Hart pledges loyalty to APC, salutes Onwubuya

“From road infrastructure to smart schools and healthcare delivery, the governor has shown capacity and vision. These are the reasons the people are rallying behind him for a second term.”

On the endorsement of President Tinubu, the aspirant stressed the importance of continuity at the federal level, noting that ongoing reforms require time to yield full benefits.

“As a nation, we must stay the course. The President’s policies are geared towards long-term stability and economic growth and this endorsement reflects the understanding of our people,” he said.

Reaffirming his own political ambition, Hart pledged to align with the development agenda of both the state and federal governments if elected into the House of Representatives.

“I am committed to representing the good people of Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani with integrity and purpose. My aspiration is driven by the need to complement ongoing efforts and ensure that our constituency benefits more from the government’s policies and programmes,” he stated.

The rally is widely seen as a major political statement ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Enugu North signalling early support for continuity in leadership at both the state and national levels.

The rally, organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the senatorial zone, drew stakeholders from all walks of life, including political leaders, traditional rulers, women and youth groups, as well as members of the business community.