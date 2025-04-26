From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has presented a certificate of recognition and staff of office to the newly elected traditional ruler of Ogugu Ntu-Egbenese Ancient Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area,, Igwe Aloysius Ogbonna.

It was gathered that the recognition has officially restored traditional leadership to the community after a 25-year hiatus.

Commissioner for Rural Development, Local Government Matters, and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo, made the presentation on behalf of the governor during a ceremony attended by community members and government officials.

Ogbodo, who commended the traditional ruler, expressed hope that peace would return to the community following the recognition.

In his acceptance speech, the new monarch, Igwe Ogbonna, expressed gratitude to the governor and pledged to bring development to Ogugu through unity and investment.

“On behalf of Ogugu people, I thank Governor Mbah that after 25 years, we now have a king to rule Ogugu. I have a dream to see that Ogugu will know that they have an Igwe. I’ll attract investors that will invest in Ogugu and give jobs to our youths by building industries.

“I have come to serve my people. I am a sportsman and I’ll reach out to the person that contested with me. I am going to reach out to everyone. I want peace to reign in Ogugu,” he assured