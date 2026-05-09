From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has praised his predecessor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for sustaining the governorship zoning arrangement in the state and ensuring a smooth transfer of power from Enugu North Senatorial Zone to Enugu East.

Mbah gave the commendation during the unveiling of a book entitled: “Zoning of Governorship Position in Enugu State; Evolution, Practice and Convention (1999–2023)” at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Represented by the Commissioner for Information, Malachy Agbo, the governor described the rotational governorship arrangement among the three senatorial districts as a stabilising political culture that had continued to promote peace, fairness and inclusiveness in the state.

He specifically commended Ugwuanyi for respecting the zoning understanding by supporting the transfer of power to Enugu East Senatorial Zone after the completion of his tenure.

Mbah also described the book as an important contribution to political discourse in the state and encouraged residents to study the history and evolution of zoning in Enugu politics.

Media experts and public analysts, Dr. Uchenna Anioke, Dr. Ambrose Igboke, Clinton Umeh and Dr. Chikezie Obasi, authored the book.

Speaking at the event, former Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Lawrence Agubuzu, said the rotational governorship arrangement had helped Enugu maintain political stability since the return of democracy in 1999.

“We are saying that Enugu State has three senatorial districts and since the democratic dispensation in 1999, the governorship has moved from one zone to another. It has given us peace in this state,” Agubuzu said.

According to him, many states envied Enugu’s peaceful political atmosphere because the zoning formula had continued to foster equity, understanding and harmony among the people.