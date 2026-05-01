By Lukman Olabiyi
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved a N50,000 wage award for all Lagos State public sector workers for the month of May, in a move aimed at cushioning the impact of rising living costs.
The announcement was made on Friday during the International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
The governor was represented at the event by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.
Sanwo-Olu said the one-off payment was designed to support workers amid prevailing economic challenges, including rising fuel prices and global economic pressures.
“For the month of May, Lagos State Government has approved an additional N50,000 for all workers,” he said, noting that the decision also recognises the workforce’s contribution to the state’s development.
The governor commended public servants for their dedication, describing them as the backbone of Lagos’ growth.
“Lagos is not great because of its government; it is great because of its workers; teachers, healthcare personnel, artisans and civil servants who keep the system functioning,” he said.
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Addressing workers’ welfare, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged ongoing challenges related to housing and transportation, stating that the government was investing in affordable housing schemes and expanding transport infrastructure to ease commuting.
He said the state’s rent-to-own housing scheme requires a five per cent initial payment, with flexible repayment plans to enhance accessibility, adding that thousands of housing units had been completed, with more expected before the end of 2026.
On transportation, he noted that the state’s rail system had already moved millions of passengers, with additional coaches and expansion projects underway to improve mobility and productivity.
The governor also highlighted pension reforms, assuring that retirees continue to receive regular payments, while reiterating the administration’s commitment to career progression within the civil service through promotions and confirmations.
He stressed the importance of sustained engagement with organised labour, assuring that dialogue would remain open to address workers’ concerns.
Earlier, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said a motivated workforce is essential for effective service delivery and sustainable development.
Agoro added that tackling insecurity and poverty requires collective effort, describing both as major impediments to national progress.