From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, has opposed any attempt to associate the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, with the Association for Better Nigeria (ABN).

In a statement signed by Edeson Samuel, National Director of Information, MASSOB dismissed such claims as baseless and the work of sponsored, faceless and uninformed individuals.

The pro-Biafra group insisted that Obi has nothing to do with ABN, the political group led by the late Chief Arthur Nzeribe, which played a role in truncating the June 12, 1993 election won by Chief MKO Abiola.

“This political gimmick, character assassination and blackmailing of Mr. Peter Obi are outdated and no longer fashionable in Nigeria’s political and social space,” MASSOB stated.

The group described Obi as the leader Nigerians are looking to have for national transformation, emphasising that he represents a break from the old system that has failed the country.

“Obi remains the man who refused to be part of the old order that continues to keep Nigeria in subjective bondage. He is the modern leader who awakened Nigerian youths to the reality of their stolen future,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its stance on Biafra’s sovereignty and rejecting the Nigerian state’s fraudulent foundation, MASSOB acknowledged Obi’s exceptional leadership qualities.

“Though MASSOB does not believe in the Nigerian state, we recognise Obi as the only modern political saint in Nigeria,” the group stated.

MASSOB also expressed deep appreciation for Obi’s contributions to national unity and economic progress, asserting that he remains a beacon of hope in the country’s political landscape.