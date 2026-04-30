Mark: Dagogo hails Supreme Court ruling, says ADC Nigeria’s only hope

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former member of the House of Representatives, Farah Dagogo, has lauded the verdict of the Supreme Court, which restored the Senator David Mark led leadership of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC).

Dagogo, who is a chieftain of the ADC, in Rivers State, in a statement, on Thursday, stated that the apex court verdict has reaffirmed the public confidence in the judiciary.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had recently delisted the ADC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Mark from its portal, citing an order by the Court of Appeal for parties in leadership dispute in the opposition party to maintain status quo ante bellum.

However, the Supreme Court, in its verdict on an appeal filed by the Mark led NWC set aside the order and directed the parties to return to the Federal High Court for the determination of the substantive suit.

The former lawmaker noted that the Supreme Court’s decision was a reflection of the will of the Nigerian people, who are seeking positive transformation for the country.

According to him, ADC’s growing popularity and the widespread jubilation that followed the court’s judgment are indicative of Nigerians’ desire for a better future, particularly as the 2027 elections approach.

Consequently, he implored the opposition party to remain united and focused on the larger goal of providing a viable alternative to the current political landscape.

“It is now essential for the ADC to prioritize unity and collaboration. The party must avoid internal conflicts and focus on assembling a strong team of capable leaders who can address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory for the will of the people and a fresh opportunity for the ADC to continue its mission as the main opposition party. It is now crucial for all aspirants to put the interests of Nigerians above personal ambitions and work together to secure the future of the country, ” Dagogo said