Activist lawyer Deji Adeyanju has questioned whether the organisers of the reality program Big Brother Naija actually give the winners their prize money.

The human rights activist claimed that many previous reality show winners ended up poorer as a result of their participation.

“Do they really give BBNaija winners the prize money? The reason I am asking is because many of them end up looking extremely broke thereafter,” he wrote via his X handle on Monday.

Adeyanju’s post came barely 24 hours after Imisi was crowned the winner of the 10th edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show and walked away with a grand prize of N150 million on Sunday.

His post elicited mixed reactions, with many BBNaija fans challenging him to mention names of former winners who became poorer after the show, but he did not respond.