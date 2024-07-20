Sporting SunSports

Transfer: Man Utd take decision on Mason Mount

30 mins ago
Mason Mount | Getty Images

By Seyi Babalola

Manchester United have opted against selling offensive midfielder Mason Mount during the summer transfer window.

Football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed this in a tweet on X.

Recall that Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea last summer.

The England international, however, failed to impress during his debut season at Old Trafford, sparking talk that the Red Devils may move him this summer.

“Manchester United are currently not planning to sell Mason Mount despite reports,” Romano tweeted on Saturday.

“Mount’s also only focused on Man United after unlucky first season and ready to do his best under Erik ten Hag this season. No plan to part ways.”

