Man United secure key land for 100,000-seat new stadium near Old Trafford

By Lawrence Agbo

Manchester United have taken a major step forward in their plans to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium after securing most of the land required close to Old Trafford.

The club confirmed on Monday that it has acquired a 25-acre (10-hectare) site located about 350 metres north-west of its historic home ground.

The newly secured land is expected to play a central role in the development of what is set to become Britain’s largest football stadium, easing earlier complications linked to nearby freight infrastructure.

Officials said the acquisition removes the need to rely on adjacent land owned by Freightliner, which had previously posed logistical challenges for the project.

Collette Roche, executive responsible for the stadium development, described the development as a key milestone in the club’s long-term vision.

“Today’s news highlights the progress we’re making towards a world-class new home for Manchester United and represents a significant milestone as we move into the next phase of development,” she said.

She added that building close to Old Trafford would allow the club to preserve its traditions while delivering a modern facility for the future.

“Being able to build so close to Old Trafford allows us to preserve the heritage, traditions and rituals that are so important to our fans.

“Securing the right land for our new home has been absolutely critical, and the land we’ve acquired gives us the stage to deliver a truly world-class stadium that honours our past and is ready for our future,” Roche added.

The proposed stadium is part of a wider £2 billion redevelopment project first unveiled in 2025, which also includes plans for a major regeneration zone covering 370 acres.

The broader development is expected to deliver 15,000 new homes and create tens of thousands of jobs, both locally and nationally.

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has previously described rebuilding Old Trafford as a “no-brainer” following his investment in the club in 2024.

Old Trafford, which has been home to the club for 115 years, currently holds about 74,000 spectators but has faced increasing concerns over its ageing infrastructure in recent years.