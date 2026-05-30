Man seeks court order to return ex-wife, says divorce was under duress

Auwal Musa, a businessman in Kaduna state, has petitioned a Sharia court to order his ex-wife back to their marital house, claiming he divorced her “under duress”.

Musa, 40, told the Sharia court in Magajin Gari that he granted his ex-wife Hauwa a divorce decree but then attempted to cancel it before her waiting period (iddah) expired, but she refused to return.

“I signed the divorce papers under duress. I gave one pronouncement of divorce to her and later went to their house to cancel the divorce before she finished the Iddah, but she refused to come back,” he said.

NAN reports that Musa also accused Hauwa of leaving with some of his belongings after the marriage ended.

According to him, the items include a television, a gas cylinder, an electric kettle, two caps and documents belonging to his father.

He prayed the court to order her to return the items.

Responding, Hauwa told the court that Musa’s attempt to reconcile came after she had completed her iddah.

She admitted taking the television and gas cylinder but said she would not return them until he settled a debt he owed her.

“I only took his plasma TV and gas cylinder. I am keeping the items pending when he pays me the N31,500 he owes me,” she said.

“He gave me the electric kettle as a gift while we were courting.

“I have no idea where his caps and father’s documents are.”

After hearing both parties, the sitting judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case for further proceedings.

The judge also advised Musa to go home and look for the documents.