Man City take care of players uniquely – Aymeric Laporte says he regrets leaving

Aymeric Laporte has said he did not realise how well Manchester City treated players until he left the club.

Laporte joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League, before departing for Al Nassr in 2023.

Reliving his time at Manchester City, the defender described the club as the best in the world and said he regretted leaving.

He said, “I regretted leaving because I was at the best club in the world, Man City.

“The way they take care of their players there is unique; you only realize it when you leave. When you arrive, it’s impressive, and then once you get used to it, you see it as something commonplace, something normal.

“When you leave and you’re no longer experiencing that special routine they have there, you realize how lucky you are to have been at a great club like City, and like I said, for me it was an unforgettable experience.

“I’m truly grateful to the club. I can’t say anything bad because it was one of the best things ever.”