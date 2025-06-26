The interim national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has disclosed that the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, is interested in the movement.

Tank made the disclosure on his X account after a meeting between the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, and Malami on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in Malami’s office in Abuja, and Tanko posted pictures of the moment on social media.

“Today, the 25th of June 2025, the Obidient Movement has attracted another senior member into the Obidient Movement.

“This is in his continuation of bridge building and emancipating the Nigerian people from hunger and disdain,” Tanko penned on X.

Speaking after the meeting, Tanko shared that Malami has expressed interest in joining the Obidient Movement but is not yet a member.

The body, a grassroots political movement, was established to support Peter Obi’s presidential ambition.