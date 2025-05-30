From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to implementing wide-ranging reforms in the nation’s capital transport sector.

Speaking during a routine project inspection in Abuja ahead of the terminals’ scheduled commissioning to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, he expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work at the Kugbo and Mabushi Bus and Taxi Terminals.

Wike, who also inspected the completed access road to Giri District, praised the improvements since his last visit. “I’m very happy with what I have seen. The first time we went there, I expressed my dismay. We have gone there today; there are a lot of improvements, and by the time the day for commissioning comes and you go back there, it will be something else,” he said.

Highlighting the planned reforms, the Minister revealed that a committee is actively working on strategies to enhance safety, organization, and security within the transport sector.

“Obviously, a lot of things will happen in the transport sector. There will be a lot of reforms. A Committee is working, and before we get to commissioning, we will come up with our transport sector reforms,” Wike stated.

He stressed the importance of security measures, noting, “He stressed the importance of regulation for security purposes, explaining, “Because we have said, as part of security measures, we must know those who are involved in doing their taxi business and what colour, so that if anything happens, we’ll be able to identify.”

The Minister also addressed the issue of road congestion caused by multiple motor parks. “This time around, we are working to see that we don’t have a lot of parks on the road. And yes, it is a bus and taxi terminal, not just only bus terminal, so that those who they take to the bus terminal will board the taxis from there and go to wherever they want to go,” he explained.

Wike commended the contractors responsible for the terminals, acknowledging their efforts while noting some areas needing correction. He pledged continued support for local contractors to ensure quality delivery for Nigerians.

The Minister also disclosed plans to build two additional terminals in Bwari and Gwagwalada to further improve the FCT’s transportation infrastructure.

Kugbo and Mabushi terminals are ready for inauguration, while the Central Area Bus and Taxi Terminal remains under construction.