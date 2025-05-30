By John Ogunsemore

Afrobeat singer, Made Kuti will on Friday drop his highly anticipated new single, Life As We Know It.

The track is the latest preview of the multi-talented artiste’s upcoming album, Chapter 1-Where Does Happiness Come From.

This track is more than just a catchy tune; it’s a wake-up call to listeners to re-examine their priorities and values and reflect on life’s true meaning.

With lyrics that cleverly critique the excesses of modern life, Made Kuti challenges listeners to look beyond the surface level.

From materialism to substance abuse, the song tackles the vices that can hold people back from reaching their full potential.

But it’s not all doom and gloom: the track also offers a message of hope and resilience, urging listeners to learn from their mistakes and strive for greatness.

“I’m excited to share Life As We Know It with the world. This song is about how easily we can lose ourselves in our vices,” Made Kuti said.

“The lyrics reflect on the things that can distract us from what’s truly important and the importance of growth and progress.”

Life As We Know It is expected to be available on all major music streaming platforms on Saturday, May 31.