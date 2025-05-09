From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Liberal Progressive and Patriotic Members Congress (LPPMC) again has commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria for its landmark judgment reaffirming the rule of law and the sanctity of democratic processes in the ongoing leadership crisis within the Labour Party.

The LPPMC, in a press statement issued by its National Coordinator, Dr. Kingsley Okundaye, and made available to the Sun newspaper, stated that the ruling, which nullified the illegitimate conventions orchestrated by the defunct Julius Abure-led faction, is a victory for democracy and a stern rebuke of political impunity.

Okundaye, a Chieftain of the LP in Edo State, stated that his group stands unequivocally in solidarity with the Sen. Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission, and members of the Former National Transition Committee, whose tireless efforts to restore integrity, transparency, and accountability to the Labour Party have been vindicated by the judiciary.

He said the LPPMC applauds their dogged commitment to rescuing the party from the clutches of political bandits who sought to privatize it for personal gain.

“The LPPMC welcomes the swift clarification by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on May 8, 2025, debunking false media reports alleging recognition of unauthorized individuals as Labour Party leaders. INEC’s statement, signed by Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, reaffirmed that “the Commission has not made any decision in respect of the LP” and emphasized its commitment to studying the Supreme Court judgment before taking lawful action.

“We urge INEC to maintain this bold, impartial stance. Democracy thrives when institutions courageously “call a spade a spade,” rejecting undue influence and upholding constitutional mandates.

Meanwhile, the LPPMC encourages INEC to expedite its review process and formally recognize the Sen. Nenadi Usman-led Caretaker Committee as the legitimate interim leadership of the Labour Party, in compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling”.

The LPPMC further condemns the desperate antics of the defunct Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC), whose tenure expired on June 8, 2024. Their recent attempt to suspend duly elected officials like Governor Alex Otti and Senators Ireti Kingibe and Darlington Nwokocha is a laughable charade, a “dead lion’s growl” that holds no legitimacy.

The body also joins millions of Nigerians in rejecting any agenda to impose a one-party state or sabotage the coalition of progressive forces ahead of the 2027 elections.

While calling on all patriotic Nigerians, civil society organizations, and the international community to support the Sen. Nenadi Usman-led Committee in auditing the Labour Party’s finances and exposing years of corruption under the Abure faction.

It also pressures INEC to act decisively in recognizing lawful leadership and delisting impostors from its portals.

The group also goes against the anti-democratic coalitions that prioritize personal interests over national liberation.

Stating that democracy is not a spectator sport. It demands vigilance, courage, and collective action.” the statement reads.