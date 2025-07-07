From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has reiterated the importance of sustained investment in capacity building as a critical foundation for growth in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Lokpobiri, who spoke at the just concluded 2025 edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week #NOGEnergyWeek, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center (BATICC), Abuja, emphasized that the expectations of Nigerians are high, and the sector must rise to meet them.

“As a nation whose economy is deeply reliant on the performance of the energy sector, we must continue to prioritize capacity development. Sustaining investment in this area is non-negotiable if we must continue to grow,” the Minister stated.

Senator Lokpobiri noted the positive trajectory the sector is currently experiencing, particularly following the successful conclusion of various divestment deals.

According to him, the deals have catalyzed a fresh wave of investment, enabling indigenous companies to take the lead in asset development and operations.

“Our local content framework is delivering on its mandate. The success of indigenous firms driving recent divestments is a clear indication of the progress we have made in building local capacity,” he added.

During the Ministerial Panel Session, Senator Lokpobiri focused on the urgent need for a sustainable energy mix that guarantees energy security.

“We must drive strategic investments and divestments in a manner that enables us to meet both domestic demands and our international obligations,” he said.

Also, while conducting the exhibition tour, Lokpobiri advocated for increased deployment of indigenous technology solutions.

“We must continue to encourage homegrown innovations to complement the commendable efforts already being made by operators in the field,” he stated.

At the prestigious closing Gala Dinner and Annual NOG Energy Awards Ceremony, Lokpobiri emphasized the importance of recognizing performance as a catalyst for industry-wide excellence.

“As we call on operators to ramp up production, it is only fitting that we recognize and reward excellence. This will serve as motivation for all stakeholders to deliver even greater value to our nation,” he concluded.