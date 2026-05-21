Lokpobiri consolidates support for Tinubu as APC wraps up Bayelsa Primary Election

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has reaffirmed the commitment of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State to the leadership and Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the successful conclusion of the party’s primary elections across the state.

Sen. Lokpobiri stated this after the APC State House of Assembly Direct Primary Election for the Ekeremor State Constituency, commending party faithful for their peaceful conduct, unity, and overwhelming participation throughout the exercise.

He noted that the enthusiasm and resilience displayed by members reflected the growing confidence of the people in the APC and the administration of President Tinubu.

“The successful conduct of these primary elections is a clear demonstration of the unity, strength, and democratic spirit within our party. Our members remain committed to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and advancing the Renewed Hope vision for national development.”

He further emphasized that the APC in Bayelsa State remains focused on strengthening its grassroots support base while promoting quality representation, inclusiveness, and sustainable development across communities.

Lopobiri explained that the party’s growing unity and shared sense of purpose will position the APC for greater success in future electoral engagements within the State.