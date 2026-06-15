Liberian Consulate hails Louis Odion on national honour

By Chukwuma Umeorah

The Consulate of the Republic of Liberia in Lagos has congratulated Mr. Louis Odion, Executive Commissioner (Operations) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), on the national honour recently conferred on him by President Bola Tinubu.

In a congratulatory letter, the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Liberia in Lagos, Dapo Akinosun, described the recognition as well deserved and reflective of Odion’s contributions to journalism, democratic governance and public service.

The ace journalist and Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) was list among the 49 others persons by President Tinubu in his democracy Day broadcast on June 12, saying, “I am also pleased to announce national awards to the following Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today.”

The honours list, Tinubu said, will be released in the next few days.

Akinosun said the national honour was a recognition of Odion’s years of service to society and his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

“On behalf of the Consulate General of the Republic of Liberia in Lagos, I warmly congratulate you on the conferment of the National Honour by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” he said.

According to him, the award reflects Odion’s “outstanding contributions to journalism, the advancement of democratic values, and your unwavering dedication to public service.”

Akinosun noted that Odion had earned respect over the years through his advocacy, professional conduct and commitment to democratic governance.

“Over the years, you have earned widespread respect for your principled advocacy, professional excellence, and steadfast commitment to truth and democratic governance. Your contributions to the pro-democracy movement and your role in fostering an informed and engaged society have left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s democratic development,” Akinosun stated.

He also commended Odion’s role at the FCCPC, saying his contributions have supported consumer protection and regulatory governance in Nigeria.

“Equally commendable is your continued service within the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, where you have contributed to strengthening consumer protection, promoting ethical business practices, and advancing a fair and competitive marketplace. Your work continues to support economic growth, institutional accountability, and public confidence in regulatory governance,” he said.

“The conferment of this National Honour appropriately recognizes a lifetime of service dedicated to improving society, strengthening institutions, and championing the rights and interests of citizens,” he noted.