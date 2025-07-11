By Emma Njoku

The Oniba of Iba Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Sulaimon Raji (Jafo), has urged political actors in the state, especially in the Iba Kingdom, to engage responsibly, follow due process, and shun violence or provocation in tomorrow’s local government elections.

The monarch added that only an atmosphere of peace and cooperation can foster growth and development.

The counsel was disclosed in a statement, on Friday (today), in Lagos.

According to the statement, the monarch also dismissed an allegation of violent attacks allegedly perpetrated by himself against some members of the Labour Party (LP), as totally false, mischievous, and an attempt to malign his reputation and mislead the public.

“According to a source from the palace, ‘the events in question occurred when a campaign group affiliated with the Labour Party stormed the Iba Kingdom with dangerous weapons, including cutlasses and firearms, under the guie of conducting political campaigns ahead of the forthcoming local government elections.”

“Concerned about the security and peace of his domain, the Oniba, in his characteristic peaceful and democratic disposition, intervened to demand clarity on the group’s intentions and to inquire whether they had obtained proper approval from the appropriate authorities, particularly his office, as custodian of tradition and safety in the Kingdom. It was confirmed that the group had no such approval.

“The monarch, therefore, advised the group to go back and regularise their engagement procedures in accordance with due protocol and security guidelines. Shockingly, this patriotic and security-conscious intervention is what has now been twisted and spread on social media as an “attack” on the Labour Party,” the statement read.

It added: “Let the record be made clear: the Oniba of Iba Kingdom is a listening monarch, a progressive democrat, and a defender of peace and justice. He has no reason nor any history of standing in the way of legitimate political activity, regardless of party affiliation. However, he will never fold his arms when the peace and security of Iba Kingdom are being threatened under any guise.

The palace, therefore, called on the public to disregard the fabricated narratives being promoted by mischief-makers