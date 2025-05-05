By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold a crucial stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, as part of preparations for the upcoming local government election primaries.

According to a statement released by the Lagos APC Electoral Committee, the meeting is scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. at the party’s State Secretariat located on Acme Road, Ogba, Ikeja.

The statement was jointly signed by Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Chairman of the Lagos APC State Electoral Committee, and Nurudeen Bamidele, the Committee’s Secretary.

The meeting will bring together key party figures, including Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, chairmen of the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), the three serving senators from the state, and all APC members of the House of Representatives and Lagos State House of Assembly.

Also expected are the party’s apex leaders across the 57 LGAs and LCDAs, all cleared chairmanship aspirants, outgoing council chairmen, and members of the State Executive Council of the party.

The meeting is expected to focus on final arrangements for the forthcoming primaries and to reaffirm the party’s commitment to transparent and inclusive processes.