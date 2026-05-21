Lekki, Lagos Island top crime hotspots as Lagos courts handle 35,000 cases in 3 years

By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 35,461 criminal cases were recorded across courts in the state within the last three years, with the Lekki-Ajah and Lagos Island axis emerging as the leading crime hotspots.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, made the disclosure on Thursday during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing marking the third year of the second term administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Pedro said the cases were captured through the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS), a digital platform established to enhance criminal justice administration, improve transparency and support data-driven prosecution processes in the state.

According to him, the LCIS serves as a comprehensive databank containing records of criminal matters pending before Magistrate and High Courts across Lagos, including information on suspects in correctional facilities, defendants granted bail and convicted persons.

He explained that the platform stores biometric details, photographs, offence records and court information of persons who have passed through the criminal justice system.

The Attorney-General revealed that the LCIS had recorded an all-time total of 84,297 criminal cases as of May 15, 2025, adding that the system had now been expanded to track suspects granted bail on first appearance as well as those who abscond after being released on bail.

Pedro disclosed that over 27 per cent of criminal cases recorded within the last three years originated from the Lagos Island and Lekki-Ajah corridor, while Lekki-Ajah alone accounted for more than 16 per cent of all cases filed in court.

He identified other major crime-prone areas as Ikorodu, Alimosho, Lagos Mainland/Yaba and Mushin.

According to the Attorney-General, stealing-related offences remained the most prevalent crimes in Lagos, accounting for 44.7 per cent of cases captured on the LCIS within the review period.

Pedro, however, dismissed the widespread belief that most inmates in custodial centres were awaiting trial, stating that data from the LCIS showed that more than 53 per cent of cases involved ongoing trials, while over 24 per cent had resulted in convictions.

He added that only 11.2 per cent of the cases involved inmates awaiting trial or remand.

The commissioner stressed that the state government had continued to deploy technology and digital innovations to strengthen crime prevention, investigation, prosecution and trial processes within the justice sector.

In a related development, Pedro disclosed that the Lagos State Special Offences Mobile Court prosecuted and adjudicated 58,342 cases involving traffic, environmental and public order offences between 2023 and 2026.

He said offences handled by the court included reckless driving, street trading, illegal collection of dues, resisting arrest, highway obstruction, unlawful conversion of property and sanitation violations.

According to him, “conduct likely to cause breach of peace” recorded the highest number of prosecutions with 22,238 cases.

Pedro added that although the Mobile Court was not established as a revenue-generating agency, it generated over N155.3 million during the review period.

The Attorney-General further disclosed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued 2,342 legal advices and filed 1,485 criminal charges between 2023 and 2026.

He stated that the DPP also processed 770 plea bargain applications, approving 687 requests as part of efforts to reduce court congestion and accelerate criminal trials.

Pedro highlighted some notable convictions secured by the state, including the conviction of BRT driver Andrew Nice Ominikoron for the murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwola.

He also mentioned the life imprisonment sentences handed to medical doctor Olufemi Olaleye and cleric Chris Mcdouglas Omosekpea in separate rape and defilement cases.

Pedro added that the murder trial involving alleged “Killaboi” suspect Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo was still ongoing before the Lagos High Court.