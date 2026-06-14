Sports commerce and community platform Leaguebook has launched a new feature designed to help football fans secure FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets together, addressing one of the biggest challenges facing supporters as the tournament approaches.

The new initiative, called “Squad Up to Score,” introduces a group-buying experience that enables fans to coordinate ticket purchases, split costs, and purchase official team merchandise directly within Leaguebook’s chat-based platform.

As demand for World Cup tickets continues to surge across host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States, many supporters have faced long virtual queues, limited ticket availability, and rapidly fluctuating resale prices. Leaguebook’s latest feature aims to simplify the process by combining social coordination with real-time commerce in a single experience.

Through the platform, users can receive live ticket-drop alerts, create dedicated group chats, and purchase match tickets collectively. Fans can split payments within the chat, making it easier for groups to secure seats together rather than navigating the process individually. Communities can purchase up to six tickets per transaction and access exclusive offers on official national team merchandise.

In addition to ticket purchasing, Leaguebook offers location-based chat hubs for each of the tournament’s 16 host cities, allowing travelling supporters and local fans to exchange match-day information, organise transportation, and connect with fellow supporters before and during the competition.

According to the company, the feature was developed to make the World Cup ticket-buying experience more collaborative and accessible.

“The World Cup is ultimately about bringing people together, yet securing tickets has often been a stressful and fragmented experience,” a Leaguebook spokesperson said. “With Squad Up to Score, fans can coordinate, communicate, and purchase together in real time, making it easier for groups to enjoy the tournament as one team.”

The feature is now available globally through the Leaguebook app on iOS and Android, giving fans access to ticket alerts, community discussions, group purchasing tools, and official merchandise ahead of the tournament.