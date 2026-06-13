Leadership is not about power, but responsibility — Abdulsalami

• Says stepping down did not mean stepping away from national service

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

Former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar has said that leadership “is not about power, but about responsibility,” and that the best way to lead — and to live — is “to serve with integrity,” as he humbly accepted honours on his 84th birthday at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking at the public presentation of three books honouring him, General Abdulsalami described his 11-month transition as a “moral imperative” that restored democratic governance to Nigeria on 29 May 1999, and insisted that stepping aside from public office did not mean stepping away from national service.

Abdulsalami recalled how, at the outset of his tenure, he made a solemn promise to the Nigerian people.

“As a build-up, we had to depart from the era of decrees and fashion out a workable constitution, legitimise the transition from military rule to democratic government. As I have often said, and I quote again: ‘Leadership is not about power, but about responsibility, and the best way to lead, the best way to live is to serve with integrity,’ unquote.”

“True to this commitment, within 11 months, my administration midwifed the transition that restored democratic governance to Nigeria on 29 May 1999. This was not just a political but a moral imperative to set our nation on the path of stability, unity, and progress,” he said.

Abdulsalami emphasised that his post-office life has been animated by the pursuit of peace.

“Stepping aside from public office did not mean stepping away from national service. The pursuit of peace has always been at the core of my mission, recognising that no nation can truly survive without peace.”

He highlighted two major peace institutions he established. “I championed human capacity development with the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development Studies, EMIR. This centre has become a hub for research, dialogue, and strategic engagement on conflict resolution, mediation, and nation-building in Nigeria and across Africa.”

“As the saying goes, and I quote again: ‘Peace is not the absence of conflict but the presence of justice,’ unquote. This conviction continues to guide my efforts in fostering dialogue and consultation. It informs my desire to scale these values through the establishment of Isla Omouukka Resource Centre here in Abuja, the seat of our national government.”

Abdulsalami said the National Peace Committee, which he chairs, has endorsed three peaceful elections for its role in stabilising Nigeria’s democracy.

“Beyond my personal effort, the National Peace Committee (NPC), which I had the privilege of chairing, has also played a significant role in ensuring credible and peaceful elections in Nigeria through dialogue, advocacy, and engagement with political actors, civil society, and security agencies.

“The NPC has endorsed three peaceful elections, immensely contributing to stabilising democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

General Abdulsalami thanked the authors and contributors who worked on the three books launched at the event: Call of Duty: An Autobiography of Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar; Nigeria’s Grand Patriot: Gen. Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar; and Mediating for Peace in Africa: A Festschrift in Honour of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“These books are not just a celebration of my life, but a resource for future generations to learn from our history. The aspiration is to build for generations after us a narrative of commitment, patriotism, and progress,” he said.

Speaking to Nigerians, he said: “The gains of sustained democratic process outweigh any other option,” urging all stakeholders to continue championing peace, justice, and national unity.

“As we move forward, I urge all stakeholders — political leaders, traditional religious institutions, and the media — to continue championing peace, justice, and national unity. Indeed, the gains of sustained democratic progress outweigh any other option of governance.”

“Today’s event is not just about me, but about all of you — friends, family, colleagues, and well-wishers who have walked this journey with me,” he said.

In his closing remarks, General Abdulsalami invoked Nelson Mandela.

“Let us all be reminded that the work of building a great nation is a continuous endeavour. Let us strengthen our resolve to work continuously together for Nigeria, where justice, peace, and prosperity reign.”

“As Nelson Mandela once said, and I quote: ‘It always seems impossible until it is done,’ unquote. With unity, commitment, and shared vision, Nigeria’s better days are still ahead.”

Abdulsalami expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for hosting the event at the State House.

“I want to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his gracious presence and for sending his representative, the Vice President, to this memorable event. Your Excellency, we are most honoured by your generosity and support.”

He thanked President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for attending despite national engagements.

“I want to thank His Excellency President Maada Bio, who has just left us, and the Chairman of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, who, despite his national engagements, found time to come and honour me.”

He also thanked Thabo Mbeki, who could not attend due to a sad event, recalling their long collaboration on Sudan under the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel.

“I want to thank him, for he was our chairman of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel on Sudan at AUHIP. For 12 years we worked for our organisation, the African Union, to assist Sudan out of its crisis. That’s my boss, Olusegun Obasanjo, who dragged me into this mission for 12 years; we were globetrotting the world to help Sudan. Unfortunately, we could not see it resolved into what is happening now.”

He also thanked former African Union chairperson Musa Paki, who inherited their mission and wrote the foreword for Mediating for Peace in Africa, as well as Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, who assigned him to chair panels on political dialogue in Niger and Liberia.