Lawyer urges Ogun govt to fill vacant Alakenne throne

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Following the judgment of the Supreme Court, renowned legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olumide Sofowora, has called on the Ogun State government to immediately commence the process of filling the vacant traditional stool of Alakenne of Ikenne.

Sofowora is leading the legal team representing Prince Yomi Ademola Adeyiga-Odeneye, MCIPR, who challenged Prince Mosudi Adeyinka Onakade’s eligibility to occupy the vacant stool and won at the Supreme Court.

In letters dated June 4 and June 16, 2026, addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and the Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Sofowora reminded the government of its constitutional and legal obligations to implement the apex court’s decision delivered on April 24, 2026.

According to the letters, the Supreme Court affirmed the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, which declared the nomination, selection, and appointment of Prince Mosudi Adeyinka Onakade as Alakenne of Ikenne illegal, null, and void.

The apex court also upheld the validity of the Alakenne of Ikenne Chieftaincy Declaration Edict of 1998 as the governing instrument for the selection of the traditional ruler.

The judgment further set aside every approval granted to Prince Onakade and restrained him from parading himself as the Alakenne of Ikenne. Although the Supreme Court held that he could participate in any future selection process, it maintained that his previous appointment had no legal effect.

Sofowora’s chambers emphasised that the Supreme Court’s decision rendered all actions taken during Prince Onakade’s occupancy of the stool invalid, including appointments of chiefs allegedly made under his authority.

The letters appealed to Governor Abiodun to direct the Secretary of Ikenne Local Government to issue the statutory notice required to commence the selection process, thereby enabling the Obara Ruling House to nominate a candidate for the revered throne.

Copies of the correspondence were acknowledged by the Office of the Governor, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Ikenne Local Government, indicating that the relevant authorities had received the requests.

Sofowora concluded by expressing confidence that the Ogun State Government would abide by the Supreme Court’s judgment, warning that any act inconsistent with the decision could expose the relevant officials to contempt.