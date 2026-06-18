Lawmaker donates N1bn building to Ekwueme varsity

From Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

The member representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, has donated a building worth N1 billion to Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike in the state.

Igariwey announced the donation during a courtesy call on the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Nwachukwu, at the 1st Hybrid International Conference of the Faculty of Management Sciences, held yesterday, at the Senate Chamber of the university.

The lawmaker, who is the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, stated that the project has been captured in the 2026 Appropriation Act and that work will commence soon. He explained that the donation fulfills a pledge he made in December 2025, when he received the university’s management during a Christmas visit.

Represented at the conference by Prof. Arua Oko Omaka, the lawmaker commended the Vice-Chancellor for pursuing the vision of making the university an epicentre of academic and intellectual excellence. He also praised Prof. Nwachukwu for “hitting the ground running” to actualise that vision.

In his response, the Vice-Chancellor thanked Hon. Igariwey for the donation and pledged continued partnership with him and other political officeholders to drive infrastructural development in the university.

He assured him of his commitment to transparency, accountability, and fairness in the running of the university, adding that under his leadership, AE-FUNAI will attain greater heights.