Lamine Yamal has reportedly felt discomfort in his pubic area once again after the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old was sidelined for two to three weeks due to the same injury and now his participation against Sevilla and his presence in the Spanish national team is doubtful.

This was disclosed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano on his X page on Friday.

According to Romano: “Lamine Yamal suffers new pubis area discomfort and will be out for the next 2/3 weeks with new injury.

“He’s gonna miss Sevilla game and also Spain call for upcoming games.”