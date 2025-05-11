By Damiete Braide

Renowned Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has been honoured with the title of Ambassador for Peace by the United Nations International Peace and Governing Council. The prestigious recognition celebrates her efforts in advocating for peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding across communities and borders.

The Council, known for its work in advancing global peace and cooperation, awards the Ambassador for Peace title to individuals who have made notable contributions to promoting unity and peaceful coexistence. Laide Bakare’s commitment to these values through her platform as an actress, public figure, and advocate played a central role in her selection.

Speaking on the honour, Bakare expressed her gratitude saying: “I’m deeply humbled to receive this recognition. “I believe that peace is the foundation for progress and prosperity. I’ll continue to work tirelessly towards promoting understanding and cooperation among nations and communities.”

In addition to her advocacy for peace, Bakare used the occasion to highlight the need for greater inclusion of women in politics. According to her, empowering women to take up leadership roles is crucial to achieving a balanced and progressive society. “Women make up a significant portion of our population, and their voices deserve to be heard,” she stated. “We need more women in leadership positions to bring diverse perspectives and ideas to the table.”

Her remarks reinforce the broader message of equality, representation, and the importance of diverse leadership in shaping inclusive policies. Bakare’s voice adds to the growing chorus of women leaders across Africa and beyond calling for change in traditional political structures.

This honour adds to what has already been a significant year for the actress. She was recently appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism. The role allows her to further influence cultural policy and promote Nigeria’s rich artistic heritage.

Through her influence in both the entertainment and political arenas, Laide Bakare continues to embody the principles of peace, empowerment, and national development.