Says US easier for business than Nigeria

From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Prince Paul O. Agbonlahor, the Chairman and CEO of the Lahor Group, opens up about his multifaceted conglomerate, the inspiration behind the hit song “Lahor” by Shallipopi, Nigeria’s business environment, and his perspective on politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun on Sunday, the Edo-born business mogul, whose conglomerate spans sectors from behavioral healthcare and hospitality to music and real estate, shares insights into cross-continental business realities and his passion for empowering Nigerian youth.

On the Business Environment in Nigeria and the United States Agbonlahor had this to say;

“Investing in the U.S. is generally easier due to its stable regulatory framework, strong legal system, and efficient infrastructure,” Prince Agbonlahor remarked. “In contrast, investing in Nigeria comes with higher risks but also higher growth potential.

The Nigerian market offers significant opportunities, especially in sectors like tech and agriculture, but ease of doing business is challenged by bureaucracy, inconsistent policies, and forex issues. That said, recent reforms are gradually improving the investment climate.”

On the Hit Song “Lahor” by Shallipopi;

Reacting to speculation about the chart-topping song “Lahor” by viral Edo musician Shallipopi, Agbonlahor explained the strong bond between them.

“Shallipopi is my boy, we are family,” he said with a smile. “I personally inspire young talent from Edo and beyond. ‘Lahor’ as a brand has grown into a phenomenal identity across several spheres. People know me as a giver, someone whose hands are always open. The song was basically an inspired tribute, he explained.

Describing his empire, Agbonlahor said, “Lahor Group is a global conglomerate that’s into virtually everything you can imagine.

“We have Lahor Behavioral Services and Lahor Lounge in the United States; Lahor Luxury Apartments in Abuja; Lahor Music Worldwide; Lahor Global Magazine; Lahor Waters; Lahor Films; Lahor Farms; Lahor Podcast; BP Omega Oil and Gas; and more.”

He emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, empowerment, and global excellence.

On Edo State Politics Agbonlahor praised the current administration in Edo State under Governor Okpebholo.

“There’s a popular saying that a house is not built in a day. The Governor is doing a marvelous job in a short time. If you go to the state, you’ll see the transformation. He is gradually building the modern Edo he promised the people.”

As for the fast-approaching 2027 elections, the Lahor boss offered a blunt yet reflective view.

“The choice is theirs,” he said, referring to Nigerian voters. “No matter the advice you give, Nigerians will vote their conscience. I don’t think my advice will make much difference.”