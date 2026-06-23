Lagos urges residents of government estates to prioritise monthly sanitation exercise

The Lagos State Government has urged residents of its housing estates across the state to actively participate in the monthly environmental sanitation exercise as part of efforts to maintain clean, safe and sustainable living environments.

The Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement and public enlightenment programme organised for residents of Lagos State Government-owned housing estates in Badagry Division, held at the LagosHOMS Housing Estate, Amuwo-Odofin.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Engr. Abdulhafis Gbolahan Toriola, the commissioner, stressed that residents have a critical role to play in supporting government initiatives aimed at preserving public housing infrastructure and promoting environmental cleanliness.

He said the reintroduction of the monthly sanitation exercise by the state government provides an opportunity for residents to contribute meaningfully to the upkeep of their communities.

According to him, while the government continues to invest in housing infrastructure and estate maintenance, the sustainability of public housing estates depends largely on the cooperation and active involvement of residents.

“Residents have an important role to play in protecting shared infrastructure, complying with estate regulations, supporting sanitation initiatives and fostering peaceful coexistence within their communities,” he said.

Toriola noted that the stakeholder engagement forms part of the ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen collaboration between government and residents while creating channels for feedback to improve service delivery in public housing estates.

“The sustainability of government-owned housing estates is a shared responsibility. Beyond the provision of infrastructure, residents must actively contribute to the upkeep of their environment and support measures aimed at preserving public assets,” he added.

The engagement featured presentations on estate management, environmental sanitation, infrastructure protection, fire safety, consumer rights, insurance coverage, domestic violence prevention and emergency preparedness.

Residents also interacted with officials of relevant agencies and stakeholders on issues affecting their estates, including power supply, security, water systems, sanitation and recreational facilities.

Speaking on behalf of residents, Chairman of the LagosHOMS Amuwo-Odofin Residents Association, Mr Monsuru Tiamiyu, commended the initiative, describing it as a valuable platform for strengthening communication and cooperation between residents and the government.

He expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Government for its commitment to improving living standards in public housing estates and assured the ministry of residents’ continued support in promoting environmental sanitation and protecting shared infrastructure.

Toriola reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of Housing to sustaining stakeholder engagement and public enlightenment programmes aimed at encouraging responsible community living and ensuring the effective management of government-owned housing estates across the state.