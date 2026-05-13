The Lagos state government is set to host the third edition of its flagship investment summit, Invest in Lagos 3.0, with a target of attracting over N4 trillion in local and foreign direct investment as it intensifies efforts to position the state as Africa’s leading destination for capital, innovation and enterprise.

The two-day summit, scheduled for June 8 and 9, 2026 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, is being organised in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council and is expected to attract business leaders, policymakers, financiers and investors from the 56 Commonwealth nations.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment and Co-Chair of the Local Organising Committee, Folashade Bada Ambrose-Medebem, said the summit would build on the successes of previous editions with stronger implementation frameworks and broader international participation.

According to her, “Outcomes from Invest in Lagos Summit 3.0 will build on and surpass the achievements of the previous editions with greater depth, stronger global engagement, and clearer implementation pathways.”

The summit, themed “Lagos: The Business Gateway to Africa — Where Innovation Meets Capital,” will showcase investment opportunities across critical sectors including infrastructure, industrialisation, digital economy, agriculture, energy transition, logistics, financial services, real estate and SME development.

Ambrose-Medebem described Lagos as the economic heartbeat of Africa, citing its rapidly expanding infrastructure, technology ecosystem and strategic commercial importance.

“Lagos sits at the centre of the African economic story. With a population in excess of 23 million people, a GDP that ranks among the largest city economies on the continent, expanding infrastructure, a vibrant innovation ecosystem, a growing industrial base, and one of the busiest seaports in Africa, Lagos remains uniquely positioned as the preferred destination for investment, trade, manufacturing, finance, technology, and enterprise development,” she said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor and Co-Chair of the summit’s Local Organising Committee, Sam Egube, disclosed that more than 29 global speakers from different industries and countries had already confirmed attendance.

“This summit will move conversation into measurable outcomes. In fact, the summit will spotlight key sectors including technology, infrastructure, healthcare, transportation, energy, environment, and the creative economy,” he said.

The state government said the summit forms part of broader efforts to deepen private sector participation, strengthen fiscal sustainability and accelerate implementation of the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 alongside the administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda.

Organisers expect between 500 and 600 high-level delegates, including sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, multilateral agencies, trade networks, structured finance experts, innovators and senior government officials.

Among dignitaries expected at the summit are Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Jumoke Oduwole; Chair of the CWEIC Lord Marland; Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey; Co-Chair of the Lagos Finance and Investment Council Aig Imoukhuede; and Microsoft’s Chief Growth and AI Officer for the Middle East and Africa, Tomiwa Williams.

Other expected participants include the Managing Director/CEO of First Bank of Nigeria, Olusegun Alebiosu; Group CEO of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman; Managing Director/CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Adesuwa Ladoja; Chairman of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Segun Ogunsanya; Vice President of Adani Group, Shahzad Athar; and CEO of Benoy, Tom Cartledge.

The government said Invest Lagos 3.0 is designed not only to drive economic expansion, but also to create structured engagement channels between Lagos and global capital providers, while showcasing the state’s long-term investment sustainability.