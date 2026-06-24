Lagos shuts radio station, hotel over noise pollution

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) on Tuesday sealed Wise FM, a radio broadcaster, and two other establishments for persistent violations of environmental regulations despite repeated warnings, abatement notices, and opportunities provided for compliance.

The agency disclosed this in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

LASEPA disclosed that Wise FM, located at Ogabi Street, Meiran, Ile-Iwe Bus Stop, was sealed for noise and air pollution as well as non-compliance with the agency’s directives.

Star-View Terrace, located in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, was sealed for noise pollution and non-compliance with the agency’s directives.

Premiership Suites, located at Akin Osiyemi Street, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, was sealed for non-compliance with the agency’s directives.

Speaking on the enforcement operation, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, reiterated the agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environment across Lagos State.

Ajayi emphasized that both individuals and corporate organizations have a responsibility to comply with environmental laws and regulations, stressing that environmental protection remains a collective duty that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders.

He warned that the agency would continue to intensify enforcement actions against violators in order to curb environmental nuisances and protect residents from the harmful effects of pollution.

The general manager further urged residents, business owners, and operators of commercial establishments to adopt environmentally responsible practices and cooperate with regulatory authorities in promoting a healthier, cleaner, and more livable Lagos.