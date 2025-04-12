By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has sealed no fewer than 14 markets and commercial facilities located along the Ketu and Ikorodu Road axis.

The action follows a series of unheeded warnings and a sustained pattern of environmental abuse by market operators and traders in the affected areas, it was learnt.

Commenting on the development, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the state’s unwavering stance on its Zero Tolerance for waste campaign, warning that any market or commercial outlet that fails to meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness and proper waste disposal would be shut down indefinitely.

He said: “The zero tolerance for waste initiative is still fully in force. We are not going back on it. The only acceptable path for all markets and traders is to adopt and maintain decent waste management practices as outlined by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The markets under closure will remain shut until these standards are met and sustained.”

The sealed markets and facilities were Erukan Market, Oja Oba Market, Ketu, Owoseni Tundas Market, Oba Ogunjobi Market, shops owners at BRT Terminal, Mile 12; Ketu Terminal Market (six plazas), Ifesowapo Shop Owners Market, and Demurin Street Plaza Shops, Ketu

Other affected markets and facilities included:the Occupant at 6 Demurin Road, Ketu; Ifelodun Market, Ketu; Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market), Ketu Tipper Garage and Ikosi Fruit Market

Wahab emphasised that the closures would remain in place indefinitely, until all affected markets implement comprehensive sanitation measures, procure appropriate waste bins, engage with LAWMA-licensed PSP operators, and demonstrate sustained compliance through monitoring and enforcement.

Also speaking on the issue, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged market leaders to take full responsibility for the environmental conditions of their domains by ensuring that all traders comply with existing waste management protocols.