By Lukman Olabiyi

A group of concerned residents in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have submitted a formal petition to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, raising concerns over the naming of public infrastructure during the tenure of the former Executive Chairman, Hon. Monsuru Oloyede Bello.

In the petition dated Friday, July 25, and submitted to the governor on Tuesday, August 26, the residents expressed dissatisfaction with the renaming of a newly established primary school and the upgraded LCDA secretariat.

The petitioners stated that the primary school, constructed on land initially designated for a Primary Health Care Centre, was reportedly named after the “Akinsanya Ajaloleru” family. They argued that there was insufficient consultation with the community prior to the naming, and contended that the land was not donated by the named family, as some believe.

“The site, originally earmarked for a health facility by the National Primary Health Care Authority, was repurposed into a primary school during Bello’s administration after the health project failed to materialise. While the transformation of the land into an educational institution was generally well-received by residents, the naming of the school has stirred debate.” the petition read in part.

In addition, the petition references the naming of the upgraded Ejigbo LCDA secretariat complex as “Nurudeen Obe Complex”, which they alleged was done without broad community input or official approval.

The petitioners have called for both facilities to be renamed in a manner they feel better reflects the collective identity of the Ejigbo community.

They propose that:

– The primary school be renamed “Ilamose Community Primary School”;

– The LCDA secretariat be renamed “Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat”.

The petitioners say their concerns centre on the need for inclusiveness, transparency, and the preservation of community heritage in public decision-making.

Hon. Bello served as Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA from 2017 to 2025. His administration oversaw several development projects, including road construction and school improvements.

As of the time of this report, neither Hon. Bello nor the Lagos State Government has issued an official response to the petition. The situation continues to unfold as residents await the Governor’s position on the matter.