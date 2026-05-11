Lagos ports receive 12 vessels laden with fuel, food cargoes

No fewer than 12 vessels carrying petrol, crude oil, fertiliser and other essential commodities have arrived at the nation’s major seaports in Lagos, signaling increased import activity and improved cargo traffic across the maritime sector.

According to the latest “Shipping Position” released by the Nigerian Ports Authority, the vessels are currently waiting to discharge products at the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Apapa Port and Tin-Can Island Port.

The agency disclosed that the ships are laden with petrol, bulk fertiliser, base oil, fuel oil, gasoline, crude oil and bulk urea, among other commodities critical to Nigeria’s energy, manufacturing and agricultural sectors.

The development comes amid sustained efforts to stabilise fuel supply, support industrial production and improve cargo throughput at the nation’s busiest ports.

The NPA further revealed that about 34 additional vessels carrying petroleum products, food items and other cargoes are expected to arrive at the Lagos ports between May 7 and May 15.

According to the document, the incoming vessels are conveying buckwheat, containers, fresh fish, crude oil, bulk wheat, bitumen, base oil, bulk sugar, gasoline, diesel and general cargoes.

The shipping schedule also showed increasing activity in container traffic, reflecting growing import and commercial operations at the ports.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 26 ships are currently discharging various cargoes at the ports.

The products being offloaded include containers, petrol, aviation fuel, crude oil, bulk gypsum, cargo trucks, bulk wheat, bulk urea, fresh fish and bulk gas.

Industry observers say the steady influx of vessels into Lagos ports may help ease supply pressures in key sectors, especially petroleum distribution, agriculture and food processing.

The rise in vessel traffic is also expected to boost port operations, logistics services and government revenue generated from import activities.