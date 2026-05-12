Lagos police arrest ‘one-chance’ robbers

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a notorious robbery gang, “One Chance”, that specialised in robbing unsuspecting passengers.

The police also recovered a tricycle allegedly used in carrying out their criminal activities in some parts of the state.

In a statement, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, said: “The suspects were apprehended during a routine stop-and-search operation conducted by operatives of the Command along Iyana Ipaja Road.

“During the operation, a tricycle conveying three occupants was intercepted for a search. One of the occupants was found in possession of three Android phones suspected to have been stolen from unsuspecting victims.

“While the search was ongoing, the tricycle rider suddenly zoomed off, abandoning the other occupants at the scene. One of the occupants was subsequently arrested and identified as Ademola Ibrahim.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of a robbery syndicate popularly known as ‘One Chance’, which specialises in dispossessing unsuspecting commuters of their valuables, particularly mobile phones, along Idimu, Iyana-Ipaja, Egbeda and Dopemu areas of the state.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the fleeing tricycle rider, identified as Raheem Lawal, ‘m’, aged 26. The operational tricycle used by the suspects, with registration number SMK 309 QP, was also recovered by the police operatives.”

Meanwhile, two victims who had earlier reported incidents of ‘One Chance’ robbery along that axis positively identified the suspects as members of the gang and also identified their stolen phones recovered from the suspects, while investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate and bring them to justice.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to sustaining intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention strategies and continuous raids against criminal elements in order to ensure the safety and security of all residents across the state.

“The CP, Tijani Fatai, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to eradicating robbery and other violent crimes. He urges members of the public to always remain vigilant, stay calm during stop-and-search operations and continue to support the police with timely and credible information through the Command’s emergency lines.”