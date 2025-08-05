By Chinelo Obogo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has inaugurated its State Elders and Leaders Screening Committee. The committee, which comprises leaders from various local governments and sectors, will oversee the selection of those who will lead the party in the state.

During the event which took place in Lagos on Tuesday, a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George said that the party’s past experiences have shown that external influence and manipulation can lead to acrimony, and that the screening committee will help to forestall these issues. He stated the role of the committee is to ensure that only committed people are elected into leadership positions.

George said the committee will subject aspirants to rigorous screening because the party is looking for individuals who are committed to its ideals. He said the committee’s inauguration is part of efforts to reorganise ahead of the 2027 elections. He then called on President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free and fair elections.

The members of the committee that were inaugurated include Dr. Remi Akitoye (chairman), Mrs. Onikepo Oshodi, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Mrs. Aduke Maina, Dr. Niran Adeniji, and Elder John Agbaje, among others.

Chief George stressed that the party’s survival depends on its ability to put the people first and to promote good governance. He stated that the current Nigerian constitution is not right and that it needs to be reformed to reflect the principles of democracy, where power comes from the people and not from the top. He said: “What is significant here is that they are going to take over the selection of the next crop of politicians who is going to take us to our promised land. And you will agree with me that this array of leaders, if they are not invested with this kind of function to run this committee, I do not think that there’s anybody fit enough that can do what they’re about to do for us. So please, let’s know that many of us here that are going into our party to run for office, to aspire for anything. These are the people that will give birth to the party that will rebuild our party in Lagos State. The essence of this meeting is as a result of the decision by the National Executive Committee of the party to commence congresses at the Ward local and state levels before the convention of the party.”