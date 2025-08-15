The Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has successfully concluded its flagship annual event, the Lagos PR Fest, with the theme “Urban Farming for Food Security: The Role of Communication”, culminating in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections.

The event, which took place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together communication professionals, policymakers and stakeholders to discuss innovative strategies for addressing food security through effective communication.

Supervised by the Institute’s Registrar, Chief Uzoma Onyegbadua, FNIPR, the elections produced the following new executive members of the Lagos State Chapter:

Chairman: Dr. Samuel Ayetutu

Vice-Chairman: Eniola Mayowa

Secretary: Samuel Adeyemi

Assistant Secretary: Rita Ali-Nock

Public Relations Officer: Oguchukwu Okeke

Financial Secretary: Bassey Nta

Treasurer: Olabamiji Adeleye

Welfare Officer: Funmilola Akintola

Ex-Officio – Provost Marshal: Quadri Adeleke.

In his acceptance remarks, newly elected Chairman, Samuel Ayetutu, pledged to promote professionalism, inclusiveness and innovation, while fostering collaboration among members to elevate the Lagos Chapter’s impact both locally and nationally.

The Lagos PR Fest has over the years become a leading platform for advancing conversations on the strategic role of public relations in societal development. This year’s edition reinforced the Institute’s commitment to using communication as a driver for sustainable development and public engagement.