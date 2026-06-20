By Kehinde Aderemi

Leaders of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos State have rejected what they described as attempts to overturn the governorship primary victory of Naheem Balogun.

They insisted that the outcome of the party’s direct primary election remains valid and must be respected.

The party leaders also dismissed reports that the NDC had submitted name of another person as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election, describing such claims as false, misleading and capable of deepening divisions within the party.

Speaking through the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos for Naheem Movement, Sunday Efe Forgive, after a strategic meeting in Lagos, the leaders vowed to resist any move aimed at altering the result of the primary election that produced Balogun as the party’s flag bearer.

According to them, available evidence shows that Balogun’s name has already been uploaded to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the party’s governorship candidate in Lagos State.

The leaders argued that any attempt to replace a candidate produced through a direct primary process would amount to a disregard for the wishes of party members and could undermine the credibility of the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

They further warned that unless issues arising from the primary election are resolved through transparent engagement and strict adherence to the party’s constitutional provisions, the lingering controversy could weaken the NDC’s electoral prospects in Lagos State.

“The integrity of the NDC is at stake, and all stakeholders must act in a manner that preserves internal democracy and party unity,” the leaders added.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders within the party have raised concerns over the role allegedly played by a chieftain of the party in the preparation and submission of the Electoral Committee’s report.

They claimed that his involvement might have contributed to the controversy surrounding the nomination process.