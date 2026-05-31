From Lukman Olabiyi

Political attention has shifted to Badagry following reports that Princess Damilola Sonayon-James has been selected as the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Lagos State governorship election.

According to sources within the party, Sonayon-James is expected to run alongside the APC governorship candidate and incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat, who recently emerged as the party’s flagbearer.

Although the APC has yet to make an official announcement, the reported choice of the Badagry-born politician has generated excitement across political circles, particularly within the Badagry Division, where she is regarded as a grassroots mobiliser with deep community ties.

Political analysts view the development as a strategic move by the ruling party to strengthen its support base across Lagos and consolidate its influence in key constituencies ahead of the election.

Sonayon-James currently serves as the Assistant State Woman Leader of the APC in Lagos State and has built a reputation for grassroots engagement, political mobilisation and advocacy for inclusive development.

Beyond politics, she is recognised as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) expert and Sustainability Risk Consultant, with experience in public policy, governance and community development initiatives.

A member of the royal family of Kweme Kingdom in Badagry West Local Council Development Area, Sonayon-James enjoys strong connections with traditional institutions and community leaders across the division.

Her public service record includes serving as Supervisory Councillor for Agriculture and Social Services in Badagry West LCDA, where she participated in the implementation of several social intervention and community development programmes.

Observers have described her reported emergence as a significant milestone for women’s participation in Lagos politics, noting that it reflects the increasing influence of female leaders within the APC and the state’s political landscape.

Party insiders indicated that an official unveiling of the ticket could take place in the coming days.